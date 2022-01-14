CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAH. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 212,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $75.15 and a 12 month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.29.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

