55I LLC Buys Shares of 3,665 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

55I LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after buying an additional 1,269,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,929,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,997,000 after buying an additional 536,032 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,957,000 after acquiring an additional 765,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $102.10 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.34 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.18. The company has a market cap of $158.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

