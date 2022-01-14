55I LLC Invests $39,000 in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

55I LLC acquired a new position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the third quarter worth $1,086,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 21.5% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilray by 48.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the third quarter worth $293,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilray by 3.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.62.

Tilray stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

