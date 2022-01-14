55I LLC Buys Shares of 2,654 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

55I LLC bought a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857,349 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Nucor by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,028 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $84,665,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nucor by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,581,604,000 after purchasing an additional 661,012 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUE stock opened at $112.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $47.94 and a 52-week high of $128.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.03.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

