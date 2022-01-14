Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 280.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ CPARU opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

