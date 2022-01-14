Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) announced a dividend on Friday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

SVC stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $15.39.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 66.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $187,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 10.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 257,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 25,038 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 51.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 342,803 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on SVC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.