Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FTCO) announced a dividend on Friday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of FTCO opened at 6.67 on Friday. Fortitude Gold has a 1-year low of 0.75 and a 1-year high of 8.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is 6.84.

