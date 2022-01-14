iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 246.6% from the December 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of DMXF opened at $67.91 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a one year low of $62.27 and a one year high of $72.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.06.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.
