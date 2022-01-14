iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 246.6% from the December 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of DMXF opened at $67.91 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a one year low of $62.27 and a one year high of $72.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.06.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,883,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 394.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000.

