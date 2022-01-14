CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 8,983 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 77.3% in the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 121,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 52,825 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 577.3% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 215,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after buying an additional 183,967 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.