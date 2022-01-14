55I LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

55I LLC decreased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.41.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $182.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 134.10%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

