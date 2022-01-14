55I LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

55I LLC acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $87.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

