Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 514,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 639,693 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $45,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Logitech International by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 36.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at about $840,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 274.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Logitech International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOGI. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $82.51 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $76.70 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

