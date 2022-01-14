JustInvest LLC Takes $385,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Organon & Co. by 342.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

OGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

NYSE OGN opened at $32.90 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.23.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 92.31%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.