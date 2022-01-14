Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 562 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Argent Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,238 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.3% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 11.6% in the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.34.

MSFT opened at $304.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $331.50 and a 200-day moving average of $307.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $212.03 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

