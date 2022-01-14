QP Wealth Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

QP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,427 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.2% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 11.6% during the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.34.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $304.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $331.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.59. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.03 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

