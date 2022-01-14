Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RHI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Robert Half International by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

NYSE RHI opened at $112.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.70. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.26 and a 12 month high of $120.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.55.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

