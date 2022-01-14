First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAA. Mizuho increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $50,405.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $3,704,575 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $218.91 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.32 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.69, a P/E/G ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.11.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.92%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

