Barclays PLC Has $54.84 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $54,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in AMETEK by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,926 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AMETEK by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,292,000 after buying an additional 654,530 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AMETEK by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,417,000 after buying an additional 486,751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,966,000 after buying an additional 453,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in AMETEK by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,751,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,242,000 after buying an additional 354,928 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $3,822,259.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,148,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

NYSE AME opened at $144.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.18. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.96 and a 1 year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.05%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

