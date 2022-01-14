Barclays PLC Has $54.84 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $54,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in AMETEK by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,926 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AMETEK by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,292,000 after buying an additional 654,530 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AMETEK by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,417,000 after buying an additional 486,751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,966,000 after buying an additional 453,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in AMETEK by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,751,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,242,000 after buying an additional 354,928 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $3,822,259.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,148,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
NYSE AME opened at $144.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.18. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.96 and a 1 year high of $148.07.
AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.05%.
AMETEK Company Profile
AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.
