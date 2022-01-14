Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TRGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.44.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $57.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.09. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 2.87.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Targa Resources news, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,014.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,186,000 after buying an additional 7,866,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,351,000 after buying an additional 2,920,776 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,764,000 after buying an additional 1,731,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,487,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,550,000 after buying an additional 1,325,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,428,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,844,000 after buying an additional 1,196,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

