Barclays Lowers UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target to $57.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.56% from the company’s previous close.

PATH has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.82.

Get UiPath alerts:

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.33. UiPath has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $102,024.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $759,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 616,060 shares of company stock worth $30,091,295.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,521,290,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $742,557,000 after buying an additional 8,085,723 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,094,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $739,939,000 after buying an additional 8,069,377 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $769,807,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,887,000. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.