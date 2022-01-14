TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TuSimple’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.43) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.40) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TSP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TuSimple from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $39.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TuSimple presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.84.

TSP opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. TuSimple has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $79.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.82.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that TuSimple will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TuSimple news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 9,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $287,692.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $43,361.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,631 shares of company stock valued at $676,065 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $581,577,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter worth approximately $310,946,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter worth approximately $223,835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter worth approximately $179,773,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

