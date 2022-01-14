Barclays Increases Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Price Target to $34.00

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

RDN has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Radian Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.08.

NYSE RDN opened at $23.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.34.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry bought 20,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $433,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Radian Group by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

