KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KPLUY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get KS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

KS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.