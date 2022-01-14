Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Lowered to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was downgraded by Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $165.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DIS. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

NYSE DIS opened at $155.44 on Friday. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.54 billion, a PE ratio of 142.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

