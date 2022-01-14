Robert W. Baird Lowers Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) to Neutral

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $67.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.56% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.
ST stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36.
In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,401 shares of company stock worth $10,183,758. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,153 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after acquiring an additional 730,522 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,312,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,532,000 after acquiring an additional 528,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,893,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,507,000 after acquiring an additional 499,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 913,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,945,000 after acquiring an additional 490,235 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.
