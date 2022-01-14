Robert W. Baird Lowers Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) to Neutral

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $67.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

ST stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,401 shares of company stock worth $10,183,758. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,153 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after acquiring an additional 730,522 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,312,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,532,000 after acquiring an additional 528,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,893,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,507,000 after acquiring an additional 499,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 913,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,945,000 after acquiring an additional 490,235 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.