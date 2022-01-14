CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, consisting of gasoline and diesel fuel, and owns and leases real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. CrossAmerica Partners LP, formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP, is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CAPL opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $817.29 million, a PE ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 2.14. CrossAmerica Partners has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $985.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.01 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 22.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 420.00%.

In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 19,000 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $369,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $348,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 50,000 shares of company stock worth $968,290.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,915,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,748,000 after acquiring an additional 92,500 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

