Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Shares of CHMI opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.44 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 52.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.86%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 385.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,335,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 254.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 57,187 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 45,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,000. 27.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.