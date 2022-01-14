Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Increased to $172.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Celanese in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.40.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $173.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese has a 12-month low of $115.42 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese will post 18.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,187,914,000 after acquiring an additional 212,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Celanese by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,642,000 after purchasing an additional 363,633 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Celanese by 15.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,800,000 after purchasing an additional 477,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Celanese by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,097,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,561 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Celanese by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,442,000 after purchasing an additional 101,827 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.