Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.44 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 52.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.86%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 385.73%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

