BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRBR. Truist Financial cut shares of BellRing Brands to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.60.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands stock opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.07.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in BellRing Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,265,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 1,613.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 50,135 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,059,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $512,000.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.