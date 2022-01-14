Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bath & Body Works is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances(R) offering exclusive fragrances for the body and home, fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Bath & Body Works, formerly known as L BRANDS INC, is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

BBWI has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.63.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.31. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at about $4,776,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at about $9,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

