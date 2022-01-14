Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will announce earnings per share of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. Korn Ferry reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Korn Ferry.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KFY opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.50. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $84.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.