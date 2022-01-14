Kalata (KALA) Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Kalata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalata has a market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $26,899.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kalata has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00062505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00075627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,195.54 or 0.07608880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,932.44 or 0.99844983 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00067164 BTC.

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kalata using one of the exchanges listed above.

