TriumphX Trading 5.2% Lower This Week (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. TriumphX has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and $1.68 million worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TriumphX has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TriumphX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00057442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TriumphX

TRIX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,695,987,999 coins. TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

