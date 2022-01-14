Boston Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Unilever by 11.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.4% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 185,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,481,000 after purchasing an additional 185,426 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 321.8% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,670 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $53.68 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%.

UL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

