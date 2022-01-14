First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 45.4% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 30.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $95.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $98.80. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

