M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,326 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

ENTA stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.37 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.70.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $1,167,711.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,606 shares of company stock worth $2,857,306. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENTA. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

