Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Up 5.6%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)’s share price was up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.62 and last traded at $10.56. Approximately 2,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 204,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. Analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 625,765 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter worth $5,472,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 40.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 948,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 271,390 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter worth $2,779,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter worth $960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

