Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity, Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens cut shares of Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Progenity in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.79.

PROG opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. Progenity has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $263.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.05.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Progenity will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Progenity during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

