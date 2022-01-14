Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PRVB. UBS Group upgraded Provention Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Provention Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.18.

PRVB opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $294.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.73.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eleanor Ramos bought 5,201 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,754.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Francisco Leon bought 5,550 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $40,182.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 14,501 shares of company stock worth $98,911. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Provention Bio by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Provention Bio by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 14.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

