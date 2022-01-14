Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 18,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 312,890 shares.The stock last traded at $39.02 and had previously closed at $38.31.

TGH has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.64.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.33. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $195.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. 38.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.