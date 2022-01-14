Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) to Hold

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

ROIC stock opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter worth about $49,863,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth about $41,660,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter worth about $39,230,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 474.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,292,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,013 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,533,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

