Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc.is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare, genetic, mitochondrial diseases. Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc.is based in SAN DIEGO. “

RPHM has been the topic of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPHM opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPHM. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,143,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 48,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

