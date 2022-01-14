Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $48.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TECK. increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK stock opened at $33.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.0399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Teck Resources by 427.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.