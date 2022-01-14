Piper Sandler Upgrades Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $64.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.24.

Shares of WFC opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $229.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $57.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

