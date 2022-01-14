Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Down 4.6%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) was down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.34 and last traded at $37.52. Approximately 2,138 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 796,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.31.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCUS. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $34,444.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $91,546.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,516 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 14.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 104,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 644.5% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 54,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 46,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,186,000 after purchasing an additional 60,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 110,109.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.