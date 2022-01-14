Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

NYSE AHT opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.07. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.13.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($45.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,074.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 218,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 200,131 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

