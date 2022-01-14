ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Truist

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASGN has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.50.

ASGN opened at $118.23 on Tuesday. ASGN has a twelve month low of $82.69 and a twelve month high of $131.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 2.03.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. ASGN had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. ASGN’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ASGN news, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $3,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $487,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,962,755 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in ASGN by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,592,000 after purchasing an additional 48,395 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in ASGN by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,600,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in ASGN by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 115,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in ASGN by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 81,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in ASGN by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

