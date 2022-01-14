BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,031,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,345,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.58% of Fidelity National Financial worth $1,497,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 284.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 22,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FNF stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

