Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.36. Kimco Realty reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Truist increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.81.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,145,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,265 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,527,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $773,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KIM opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $25.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

